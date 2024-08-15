‘Grotesquerie’ Teaser: Niecy Nash-Betts and Travis Kelce Are Trapped in a Catholic Murder Spree in New Ryan Murphy Show | Video

If the creepy version of Ryan Murphy is your favorite, prepare to be swept away by the sinister world of “Grotesquerie.” FX dropped the first teaser for the upcoming thriller ahead of its premiere in September.

“I don’t know how it started,” Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) says as the teaser begins. “It’s like a hole opened up in the world to the center of nothingness.”

The first look then cuts between a spiral of unsettling images, from brightly lit highways in the shape of a cross to a nun riding a bike and a group of people fervently worshipping in a church at midnight. The teaser then jumps to footage of a meat grinder.

“To understand this monster, we have to decipher these murders,” an unknown person says.

The disturbing imagery then ramps up in intensity. This time around the teaser shows a boiling pool, a nun worshipping to a glowing cross at night, goat heads, bleeding crucifixes and Travis Kelce staring intently at the camera.

“Nobody sees but me,” Lois says in the teaser’s final moments. Watch the full video below:

“Grotesquerie” premieres on FX on Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. New episodes will be available on Hulu the day after their FX premiere.

The 10-episode drama series follows a series of shocking crimes that have unsettled a small community. As shocking as these crimes are, Detective Lois Tryon begins to believe that they’re personal, “as if someone — or something — is taunting her,” a press release for the series reads. Desperate to find an answer and faced with her own struggles in her family life, Lois turns to Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) for help, a nun and journalist with the “Catholic Guardian.” As these two women try to figure out what really happened, they find themselves “ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

In addition to Nash-Betts and Diamond, the series stars Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon and Travis Kelce in a currently undisclosed role.

“Grotesquerie” was written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton serve as the series’ directors. The project is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.