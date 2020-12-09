‘True Blood’ Reboot in the Works at HBO From ‘Riverdale’ Creator

Vampires are coming back to HBO. A reboot of “True Blood” is in early development at HBO from “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Alan Ball, who created and served as showrunner on the original series, will return to executive produce. Aguirre-Sacasa will co-write the pilot with Jami O’Brien. Ball was showrunner for the first five seasons.

HBO declined to comment.

The series was based on Charlaine Harris’ “Southern Vampire Mysteries” novels and was a major hit for HBO at the end of the aughts. It centered on a world where vampires lived (mostly) peacefully among humans after a synthetic blood substitute was created. It also featured other fantasy creatures including witches, werewolves and telepaths.

It ran for 7 seasons from 2008-2014 and starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and Nelson Ellis.

Along with “Riverdale” and “Sabrina,” the latter of which is heading into its final season, Aguirre-Sacasa is also developing “The Shelley Society” for HBO Max.

