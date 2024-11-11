Trump Appoints Fox News Contributor Tom Homan as Incoming ‘Border Czar’

Donald Trump on Sunday announced former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan will serve as his “Border Czar” when his second administration starts next year.

Homan served as ICE’s director during Trump’s first term, from January 2017 to June 2018. The 62-year-old has been a Fox News contributor since leaving government work.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Trump mentioned Homan will not only be in charge of the USA’s border with Mexico, but also its “Northern Border” and “all Maritime, and Aviation Security.”

On Monday, Homan told “Fox & Friends” he was “honored” Trump asked him to serve the country again. Homan’s appointment comes after illegal immigration was one of Trump’s biggest issues on the campaign trail. CNN’s exit poll showed immigration was the most important issue for 20% of Trump voters last week, second to the economy.

Homan’s appointment also comes after he was interviewed on “60 Minutes” last month, where he was asked “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?”

Homan said: “Of course there is. Families can be deported together.”

Net immigration to the U.S. since the start of 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported in September, is at about 9.3 million people, per estimates by the Congressional Budget Office. That’s “more than three times the net number of people that entered the country over the previous four years,” WSJ noted.

CNN reported Monday that Trump will choose Stephen Miller, the President-elect’s top immigration adviser and another deportation hawk, as White House deputy chief of staff for policy under Susan Wiles, citing two sources familiar with his transition plans.

