Mark Cuban Deletes His Pro-Kamala Harris Tweets

Mark Cuban says there’s nothing to see here. You can move along now.

The staunch Democrat backer of Kamala Harris was accused by the notorious Libs of TikTok X account of deleting his numerous pro-Harris tweets in the wake of her dismal election results.

I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 10, 2024

Cuban responded to the initial X accusation by Libs of TikTok within an hour. “I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets,” he posted. “For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them.”

Some on social media weren’t buying it.

That’s WEAK, you should stand on what you say 10 toes down or not at all — Mrs B (@attackdogX) November 10, 2024

Cuban responded to Mrs B, “Love that song.” There are several songs that use that phrase in the lyrics, so it’s unclear which one Cuban referred to.

There was no denying Cuban’s affinity for the Democratic candidate. The co-founder at Costplusdrugs.com, former “Shark Tank” star, and minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Texas-based billionaire Cuban said that Harris represented a chance for an “opportunity economy” in her approach to regulation and small businesses.

Cuban at one time thought Donald Trump, a businessman, would be good for the economy, at least before Trump officially entered the presidential race in 2016. But that affinity shifted over the years.

In a USA Today interview in October, Cuban explained why Trump wasn’t winning his support. “Stability is the key for larger businesses. They don’t want to wake up to a tweet or a new tariff that impacts their business, because Donald got mad at someone.”

He added, “Trump uses tariffs as a threat to American companies, even when it helps their foreign competitors. A 200% tariff against John Deere makes their foreign competitors less expensive, even after a 10% or 20% tariff against their products. That’s insane.”

Cuban declared himself an independent voter in this latest election.

“I know Harris would make a better President. That’s the only reason I’m supporting her.”

“If it were up to me they could make political parties illegal and I would be happy,” Cuban added.