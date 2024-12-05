Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Trump Christmas Album: From ‘Rudolph the Disbarred Lawyer’ to ‘RFK Just Ran Over a Reindeer’ | Video

Now that we’ve made it to December, it’s just about time for Christmas music. So, on Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel introduced Donald Trump’s new Christmas album: “Have Yourself a MAGA Little Christmas.”

No, it’s not a real album, though Trump does sell a lot of branded items. In fact, Kimmel carved out time in his monologue on Wednesday to roast the latest piece of merch Trump is selling, a cologne called “Fight Fight Fight.”

“He’s selling fragrances, like J-Lo! For anyone who is buying this crap he sells, just give the man your ATM card and pin number already and get it over with, will you?” Kimmel joked.

The host also touched on his Spotify Wrapped report for the year, and wondered what Trump’s would look like.

“Say what you want about the man, he loves music,” Kimmel said. “He loves music so much, he has a new Christmas album, featuring all the fun holiday characters from the MAGA-verse.”

From there, an ad started up for a fake album called “Have Yourself a MAGA Little Christmas.”

“This holiday season, trigger the libs in your life with the bigliest album in Santa’s sack,” a voiceover cheerfully advertises.

It features tracks like “Rudolph the Disbarred Lawyer” and “The Little Dumber Boy” — the latter of which apparently sung by Eric Trump. The track list also includes “RFK Just Ran Over a Reindeer,” “I’m Dreaming of a Caucasian Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear on Joe Rogan?” and more.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.