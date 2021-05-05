A half hour after his ban from Facebook was upheld on Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump took to his new online platform on his website to complain — but not about the social network.

Instead, Trump blasted “warmonger” Liz Cheney, the GOP representative from Wyoming, for not backing his false claims there was widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Trump also ripped Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom he called “gutless and clueless,” for failing to “expose all the corruption” tied to the election.

Trump’s dig at Cheney comes two days after she said Republicans shouldn’t “embrace” the notion the 2020 election was stolen.

Here’s Trump’s full comment:

“Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite. Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORTIY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare! Never give up!”

That rant was posted at 9:51 a.m. on Wednesday, less than an hour after Facebook’s “Oversight Board” upheld his ban from Facebook. The Board said Facebook was “justified” in removing Trump from its platform (and Instagram) following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, pointing to two posts Trump made that broke Facebook’s rules.

At the same time, the Board said Facebook was unable to hand out “indefinite” suspensions, as it did in Trump’s case, and that the company would need to decide on a “time-limited suspension or account deletion.” Facebook, the Board said, has up to six months to make its call. Now Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — who created the 20-member Oversight Board in order to give the final word on Facebook’s censorship decisions in the first place — will now have to make another decision on Trump.