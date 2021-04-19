Former President Donald Trump repeatedly ducked Sean Hannity’s questions about whether he was running for president again in 2024 during his first on-camera interview with Fox News after losing the election.

“Are you running again in 2024? What are the odds?” Hannity asked.

“First of all, it’s a long time. The odds, the odds. What are the odds?” Trump responded. “I am looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet.”

Also Read: Mike Lindell Pranked Into Taking a Fake Call From Trump on Livestream: 'Hello, Mr. President!' (Video)

It’s not immediately clear what legal issue Trump was referring to.

Earlier in his interview, Trump — who was vaccinated — said he was asked to make a commercial encouraging his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine but said he wasn’t interested in doing so because the FDA paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I said they want me to do a commercial, some commercial, and they do this pause?” Trump said while suggesting, without evidence, that the FDA “love Pfizer” and that Pfizer “doesn’t like me.”

Also Read: Trump Falls 298 Places on Forbes' Billionaires List Since He Became President

The former president also took issue with how the press covered the way he walked down a metal ramp at the West Point Military Academy last summer.

“I had an instance where, on a slippery, slippery ramp, a piece of steel — very steep and very long, no railings, no nothing, and it was pouring at West Point, and the last thing I want to do is go down,” Trump said.