Trump Lawyer Defends Him by Saying ‘He Doesn’t Do What’s Popular or What’s Right’ (Video)

Donald Trump and his various unindicted and indicted associates were livid on Thursday at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and they flocked to various right wing media forums to complain. That includes one of Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, who had an unusual defense of the 4-times-indicted ex-President.

“He doesn’t do what’s popular or what’s right,” Habba said during an appearance Thursday night on Newsmax. Welcome to the resistance?

Now, to be clear, Habba’s acknowledgement of the apparent facts was just a Freudian slip. She quickly clarified that she actually meant to say he “only” does the right thing.

“Elected officials have to do what’s popular, and sometimes not what’s right, and that’s a problem. That’s I think why people get nervous about Trump. He doesn’t do what’s popular or what’s right— or or I should should say he only does what’s right, I should say,” Habba said.

As we mentioned, Habba was there to complain about Kemp, so we ought to explain why: Because he shut down the latest attempt by Trump’s allies to help him escape legal accountability.

Republicans legislators in Georgia are looking for any way they can to stop Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Trump and 18 of his associates on charges stemming from their attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

To do so, they’re demanding a special session in order to — and this is not an exaggeration — manufacture an excuse to impeach her.

But Kemp shut that down decisively in a press conference earlier Thursday. “Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis’ actions or lack thereof warrant action,” Kemp said in part.

“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps and harms politically,” Kemp added.

On Newsmax, Habba dismissed Kemp as someone “trying to make a name for himself.”

Watch the clip below: