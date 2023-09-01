Joy Reid put a pin on Donald Trump’s state of mind Thursday, qualifying him as nothing short of delusional but not quite as a believer in time travel, instead saying his continued social-media ramblings place him firmly in the parallel “Stranger Things” universe of the Upside Down.

Reid, speaking in her monologue for her MSNBC show “The ReidOut,” said the twice-impeached and four-times indicted former president “seems convinced that he can make people believe the world is actually flat. His embrace of lies, conspiracy theories and alternative facts underscores more of his legal woes.”

Reid then broke down the day’s developments from Trump’s criminal case in Georgia, where Trump asked that his state election interference case be separated from his 18 codefendants, some of whom are seeking a speedy trial.

The Fulton County judge in the case, meanwhile, ruled cameras of all kinds would be allowed in the courtroom, and that the case would be live-streamed via the court’s YouTube streaming channel.

“So that’s fun,” Reid joked.

Trump also said in a court filing that he wished to plead not guilty and waived the right to an appearance at his next hearing.

“As for Trump’s avoidance of his arraignment, perhaps he’s too busy preparing more of those bizarre and random social media posts that he’s been posting that show he continues to live in the Upside Down,” Reid zinged.

One of the posts feature video of Trump thanking Atlanta and three Black neighborhoods for “supposedly showering him with support,” Reid said.

“Of course, there was no evidence there was even a sprinkle of support from the same city he repeatedly called horrible and crime-infested,” she continued, adding that according to a report, one of the neighborhoods voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election by a margin of about 90 percent.

Watch more from Reid’s monologue in the video below.