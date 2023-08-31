The Georgia trial of former President Donald Trump and his 18 codefendants, facing state charges for trying overturn the 2020 election results, can be broadcast and live-streamed, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled Thursday.

News stations and internet livestreams, including YouTube, will be allowed to show the proceedings. The Superior Court of Fulton County YouTube page of Judge McAfee also plans to carry a livestream.

In a court conference on Thursday, McAfee also granted permission for pool coverage for television, radio and still photography. He also gave the OK for members of the media to use computers and cellphones inside the courtroom — but not for recording purposes.

The action is meant to give the proceedings in Georgia public transparency, amid a request by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is asking the his case be heard in U.S. District Court, where recording devices are largely barred.

This is not the first time McAfee has opened up his courtroom to recording devices. He has previously allowed Zoom conferences to be put on YouTube.

McAfee’s decision received applause on Twitter:

In a decision that bodes well for the popcorn industry, Judge McAfee of Fulton Cty said all court proceedings in the Trump etc. case(s) WILL be live streamed AND televised on the court's YouTube channel. Cellphones in the courtroom, for non-recording purposes, WILL be permitted. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) August 31, 2023