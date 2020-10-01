Trump and First Lady Test Postive for COVID-19: ‘We Will Get Through This TOGETHER!’

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced on Twitter Thursday night..

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.



The Trumps were tested after it was learned that one of his senior advisers, Hope Hicks, was positive for the coronavirus. “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted Thursday night.

The president’s public schedule for Friday before he learned the results of the test was to include a private fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel and a campaign rally in Florida.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), even if the Trumps test negative for the virus, the incubation period can last nearly two weeks, meaning, they should remain in self-quarantine for 14 days after they were last in contact with a person who has COVID-19. “If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19,” it also says.

Hicks is known for being one of the president’s closest allies and is frequently with him and his family when they travel. She flew with him and Melania aboard Air Force One to Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday for the first presidential debate. On Wednesday, she boarded Marine One with a few of the president’s other aides — Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna, none of whom were wearing masks — while Trump was heading to rally in Minnesota. Hicks was experiencing symptoms of the disease during the return trip to D.C. aboard the presidential plane that evening, according to Bloomberg.

Multiple members of the White House staff and Secret Service have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant, the president’s personal valet, Mike Pence’s press secretary and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Hicks served as the White House communications director but stepped down in 2018 before returning to the Trump administration in February.