Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is gearing up for a comeback to social media platforms that banned him in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, per a report from NBC News.

On Tuesday, Trump’s presidential campaign reportedly sent a letter to Meta, Facebook’s parent company, requesting it unblock him.

With access to his Twitter account back, Trump’s campaign is formally petitioning Facebook’s parent company to unblock his account there after it was locked in response to the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” the campaign wrote.

It stopped short of threatening a lawsuit, as some sources close to Trump anticipated, NBC News reported.

Meta hasn’t yet commented on any reinstatement but said it “will announce a decision in the coming weeks in line with the process we laid out.”

In terms of Trump’s access to Twitter, CEO Elon Musk reinstated the embattled politician to the app on Nov. 19, but he’s yet to tweet anything as he mulls – and reportedly workshops – what to say.

NBC News quoted a Republican who requested anonymity as saying Trump is “probably coming back to Twitter,” while another “confidant who also didn’t want to be identified speaking about conversations with him said that Trump has sought input for weeks about hopping back on Twitter and that his campaign advisers have also workshopped ideas for his first tweet.”