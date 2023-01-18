Microsoft to Lay Off 10,000 Workers in Cost-Cutting Measure

Microsoft will lay off 10,000 workers in order to reduce costs, the company announced Wednesday in a memo. Some layoffs will happen as soon as today and will continue through the end of March.

“We will align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand. Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3,” CEO Satya Nadella said in the memo.

“This represents less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today. It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted. The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible.”

Microsoft’s decision arrives as the U.S. tech sector sees a looming economic downturn, per Reuters. For Microsoft specifically, layoffs and costs concerning hardware will have a $1.2 billion impact in the second quarter of 2023 fiscal year, impacting profit by a 12 cents decrease per share

Microsoft’s latest layoffs come after the company did the same last July with a smaller number of employees. According to a report from Axios in October, that number was pegged at 1,000 employees across several divisions.

In the larger scheme of things for Nadella’s Microsoft is how it is able to handle the “slump in the personal computer market after a pandemic boom fizzled out, leaving little demand for its Windows and accompanying software,” according to Reuters.

Read the full memo below.