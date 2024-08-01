Turkish Olympic Target Shooter Goes Viral for Winning Silver With ‘Just a Pair of Glasses’

Olympic target shooting historically doesn’t get much attention at most Summer Games — until pistol marksman Yusuf Dikeç and his “insane aura” came along.

The Turkish athlete went viral after winning silver in the team competition — with one hand in his pocket and what appeared to be a pair of reading glasses, as opposed to his competitors who sport cyborg-like specs and other specialty equipment. He insisted he didn’t need all the fancy gear to bring home some hardware.

“I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter,” Dikec told Turkish media.

In Olympic shooting, they use equipment like:



> A lens to avoid blur

> A lens for better precision

> ear protectors for noise



Then a Turkish guy (Dikeç) came and won a silver medal with just a pair of GLASSES. pic.twitter.com/tobbeIifiS — Turkish Archives (@TurkishArc) July 31, 2024

Many sharpshooting competitors wear special glasses to obscure vision in one eye, which are allowed, and ear protection. Dikeç’s casual, hand-in-his pocket approach took the internet by storm.

Dikeç has been thrown into the public eye overnight and according to one X (formerly twitter) user, has become the “most famous man on earth.” Since the event, there have been countless memes and posts about the athlete.

“This is what you call aura … Yusuf Dikec of Turkey shows up without any specialist equipment for shooting, looking like he just came out of the crowd and gave it a go,” LADibble wrote on X.

This is what you call aura



51-year-old Yusuf Dikec of Turkey shows up without any specialist equipment for shooting, looking like he just came out of the crowd and gave it a go… he just casually took home silver at the Olympics 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ANrB7PyfxP — LADbible (@ladbible) July 31, 2024

Lots of people have been making jokes about Dikeç’s casual nature in comparison to his fellow Olympians, who went all out on their style and gear.

Gen Z vs Gen X 🤣(Yusuf Dikeç 73) pic.twitter.com/wO3ibEx6rY — Jeanine Calkin (wants Tim Walz for VP) (@jeaninecalkin) August 1, 2024

The 51-year-old has been patiently waiting for his moment to shine – he’s competed at every Summer Olympics since 2008. This was Turkey’s first-ever medal in Olympic shooting.

Dikeç isn’t the only “legend” to come out of this year’s shooting competitions. For completely opposite reasons, South Korea’s Kim Yej went viral for her “sci-fi” looking attire and “Main Character Energy.”

“This girl is a movie character like how is she real?” another user posted on X.

Korean shooters are such badass



Here is Kim Ye-ji casually breaking the world record and winning gold in #OlympicGames



Looks as if she is straight out of a Park Chan-wook movie 😆 pic.twitter.com/jB6wDAEZTN — #FreeDaraSingh (@Ravi3pathi) July 30, 2024

It’s safe to say that these two have not only won olympic medals, but also the hearts of everyone on the internet.