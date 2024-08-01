Turkish Olympic Target Shooter Goes Viral for Winning Silver With ‘Just a Pair of Glasses’

Sports

With one hand in his pants pocket, Yusuf Dikeç “casually” scored Turkey’s first-ever olympic medal for shooting

Yusuf Dikeç
Turkey's Yusuf Dikec competes in the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Olympic target shooting historically doesn’t get much attention at most Summer Games — until pistol marksman Yusuf Dikeç and his “insane aura” came along.

The Turkish athlete went viral after winning silver in the team competition —  with one hand in his pocket and what appeared to be a pair of reading glasses, as opposed to his competitors who sport cyborg-like specs and other specialty equipment. He insisted he didn’t need all the fancy gear to bring home some hardware.

“I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter,” Dikec told Turkish media.

Many sharpshooting competitors wear special glasses to obscure vision in one eye, which are allowed, and ear protection. Dikeç’s casual, hand-in-his pocket approach took the internet by storm.

Dikeç has been thrown into the public eye overnight and according to one X (formerly twitter) user, has become the “most famous man on earth.” Since the event, there have been countless memes and posts about the athlete.

“This is what you call aura … Yusuf Dikec of Turkey shows up without any specialist equipment for shooting, looking like he just came out of the crowd and gave it a go,” LADibble wrote on X.

Lots of people have been making jokes about Dikeç’s casual nature in comparison to his fellow Olympians, who went all out on their style and gear.

The 51-year-old has been patiently waiting for his moment to shine – he’s competed at every Summer Olympics since 2008. This was Turkey’s first-ever medal in Olympic shooting.

Simone Biles
Read Next
US Women's Gymnastics Clinches Olympics Gold Following Simone Biles Comeback

Dikeç isn’t the only “legend” to come out of this year’s shooting competitions. For completely opposite reasons, South Korea’s Kim Yej went viral for her “sci-fi” looking attire and “Main Character Energy.”

“This girl is a movie character like how is she real?” another user posted on X.

It’s safe to say that these two have not only won olympic medals, but also the hearts of everyone on the internet.

Team USA
Read Next
NBC Boasts Olympics Broadcast Is Hurting U.S. Workplace Productivity – 'And We're Here for It'

Comments