Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Appears Primed for a Sequel Despite ‘The Batman’ Box Office Surge

by | March 17, 2022 @ 11:43 AM

Sony’s latest popcorn flick has passed $300 million worldwide and should finish with a theatrical run similar to ”Shazam!“

After its solid start in mid-February, there was a question among box office observers over how well Sony’s “Uncharted” would fare in theaters once Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” was released. After two weekends of direct competition, the answer is… pretty darned well.

In its first two weeks of theatrical release, with no serious blockbuster competition and support from premium formats, “Uncharted” grossed $89.2 million domestically. Then, during the first 10 days of domestic release for “The Batman” starting on March 4, “Uncharted” added approximately $25 million as it reached $114 million domestic after this past weekend and over $300 million worldwide.

Jeremy Fuster

jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

