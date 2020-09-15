‘United We Fall’ Canceled After 1 Season on ABC

After just one season that aired over summer, ABC has canceled the sitcom “United We Fall,” the network announced Tuesday.

The show, which starred Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Ella Grace Helton, Guillermo Díaz, and Jane Curtin, launched its 8-episode season in July. On its debut July 15 was the highest-rated and most-watched show of the evening with 4.2 million viewers, though it did see a dip to 3.6 million viewers for the second episode that aired immediately after. It finished its only season Aug. 26 with its final episode pulling in 3.1 million viewers.

Also Read: Trump Says TikTok and Oracle Are 'Close to a Deal'

Described during development as a profoundly realistic family sitcom, the series centers on Jo (Mitchell) and Bill (Sasso) , parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother (Curtain) and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.

Created by Julius Sharpe, who co-executive produced it with Julia Gunn and Seth Gordon, “United We Fall” was produced by Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing, Exhibit A, ABC Signature and Sony Pictures Television Studios and distributed by Disney-ABC Television and Sony Pictures Television.