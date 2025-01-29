Universal’s Fan Nights Events to Feature ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Star Trek’

Universal has revealed new details about Universal Fan Nights, a paid after-hours event that begins Friday, April 25 and continues on select nights through Sunday, May 18, 2025. The event is exclusive to Universal Studios Hollywood and “comes to life from the minds of Halloween Horror Nights’ innovative creators and debuts with the same level of intensity and detail as this popular seasonal event,” according to the official release. Properties fans will enjoy during Universal Fan Nights include “Star Trek,” “Back to the Future,” Dungeons & Dragons and more.

These experiences range from a new character meet-and-greets and hide-and-seek games in Super Nintendo World to a new nighttime spectacular and creature encounters in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to an immersive “Back to the Future” experience to a 3D show from the Japanese Universal Studios park based on popular anime “Jujutsu Kaisen” that will play in the DreamWorks Theater (normally home to a “Kung Fu Panda”-based attraction).

Here are the specific details about the experiences, with tickets now on sale:

• Star Trek: Red Alert—Inspired by the “Star Trek” universe that has entertained millions of fans, this daring walk-through experience will boldly take guests on an immersive adventure aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D on a mission to prevent an interstellar threat. Guests will find themselves transported to the year 2403, just as an otherworldly entity wreaks havoc on the ship. As the chaos ensues, guests will venture further into the Enterprise, navigating familiar “Star Trek” environments, from the ship’s engineering room to transporter pads, to the soul of the Starship Enterprise, the bridge—an original set piece featured in the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard”—in a desperate quest to stop the perceived danger and restore peace aboard the ship. Laden with special effects, audio-visual effects, multi-sensory activations and themed performers, this all-original experience will create an unforgettable, awe-inspiring moment that will elevate “Star Trek” fandom to new levels.

• “Back to the Future:” Destination Hill Valley—This nostalgic experience is based on the 1985 “Back to the Future” blockbuster movie and invites guests to time travel back to 1955 Hill Valley alongside the film’s iconic characters. Time travel begins the moment guests climb aboard the Studio Tour “Fan Tram” and venture towards Courthouse Square, the original filming location for this classic film located on the Universal Studios world famous backlot.

Brimming with authenticity, “Back to the Future:” Destination Hill Valley will pay homage to this groundbreaking film by inserting guests into many familiar scenes with iconic props. From Hill Valley with the original Lyon Estate monuments to the Time Machine on display, guests will have the sensation of going back in time as they partake in the energetic recreation of the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and Hill Valley Festival plus experience a stunning recreation of the Clock Tower lightning strike, sending Marty back to the future multiple times each event night.

• Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep—Inspired by the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), this epic experience will welcome guests and fans to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventure and explore the fantastic world of D&D. Guests will join the Harpers—a heroic spy network—to foil a plot by the legendary beholder Xanathar and save the city of Waterdeep.

In creating this unique experience, Universal Studios Hollywood is collaborating with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create the legendary beholder Xanathar that will come to life within Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep. For over 40 years, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop has been a world-renowned innovator in puppetry, animatronics and digital animation.

• “One Piece:” Grand Pirate Gathering—This unique experience is inspired by the long-running global hit anime series, “One Piece,” from creator Eiichiro Oda, that follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew, including Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji, on their quest to find “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. The Grand Pirate Gathering will transport guests into the series’ fictional world of pirates through an immersive and interactive experience, complete with iconic visuals and scenic environments that place fans at the heart of the action. Guests will also have time to enjoy uplifting meet and greet opportunities with different characters and as well as participate in themed interactive photo ops.

• “Jujutsu Kaisen:” Hunger of the Cursed—This anime experience, inspired by a widely popular Japanese manga and its anime adaptation, follows high school student Yuji Itadori after he accidently becomes the host of a powerful curse and joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses. This epic adventure will be transformed into an exciting film-based experience, which first debuted at Universal Studios Japan.

• The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Guests and fans will have a chance to further engage in the theme park’s immersive land with all-new magical creature interactions, including the opportunity to meet the Niffler, a Baby Dragon and grand Occamy. The centerpiece of the experience will feature the visually spectacular Hogwarts Always light projection show designed to take guests on a whimsical journey through a school year at Hogwarts. Weaving together unforgettable music and incredible moments of wizardry, Hogwarts Always will shine bright as it comes to life set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts castle.

• Super Nintendo World: Let’s Go, Yoshi—This exciting addition to Super Nintendo World will mark the debut of beloved fan favorite Yoshi as a brand new meet and greet character within the land during Universal Fan Fest Nights. As part of Yoshi’s welcome to the land, guests will have a chance to interact with Yoshi as they engage in a scavenger hunt to locate all five colorful Yoshi eggs. After completing this original quest, guests will reap the benefit of a very special reward with the unique opportunity to meet a different colored Yoshi. Plus, guests will be treated to celebratory drone moments that will illuminate the night sky throughout the evening.