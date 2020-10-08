How essential is the U.S. Post Office? Not only will they be crucial in the 2020 election, each year they help to save Christmas for Americans across the country. Their good work is documented in “Dear Santa,” a new documentary film about USPS’ “Operation Santa” program.

IFC Films is gift wrapping Dana Nachman’s documentary “Dear Santa” for release in theaters and on demand on December 4, and the adorable first trailer for the film made available Thursday features interviews with kids who all send their own letters to Santa up in the North Pole in the hopes of getting presents under their Christmas trees each year.

Turns out there’s a whole team of “elves” working in the U.S. Post Office who process hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa. And while they’re not literally working at the North Pole, they are based in “Operation Santa” centers that are equipped to take on this massive endeavor. They then work to connect those letters with kind-hearted strangers who can work to help make a child’s dreams come true, whether through a toy or something really special.

IFC Acquires Domestic Rights to Martin Luther King Jr Documentary 'MLK/FBI' at TIFF

“Dear Santa” tracks post office employees from huge centers in New York City to the smaller ones throughout the country where the post office is core to the community, and this service has been a core component of the USPS for a hundred years now.

“People struggle in the holidays. To receive something from a kind elf, it can really change someone’s life,” a post office employee says in the teaser for “Dear Santa.”

Nachman is the director of the dog documentary “Pick of the Litter,” and she’s also a producer on “Dear Santa” alongside Chelsea Matter and Brendan Gaul.

Check out the first trailer for “Dear Santa” above.