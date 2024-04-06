‘Vanderpump Villa’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Lisa Vanderpump is back at it again with her third spinoff series, “Vanderpump Villa,” and this time she’s bringing the “Vanderpump” brand to Hulu.

The unscripted series is set at a 19th-century chateau in the south of France, where Vandepump’s 12-member staff attempts to provide its guests with a “once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.”

“Vanderpump Villa” landed on Hulu with a three-episode premiere on April 1. Here’s everything to know about when new episodes air.

When did “Vanderpump Villa” premiere?

“Vanderpump Villa” premiered on Monday, April 1.

Are new episodes of “Vanderpump Villa” streaming?

Yes, new episodes will air every Monday, starting in April until May 20.

How many episodes of “Vanderpump Villa” are in Season 1?

There will be 10 episodes in “Vanderpump Villa’s” first season. After its three-episode premiere, the show will air weekly up until its final on May 20.

“Vanderpump Villa” Season 1 release schedule so far:

Season 1, Episode 1: “From One Queen to Another” — April 1

Season 1, Episode 2: “No Room for Error” — April 1

Season 1, Episode 3: “Welcome to Chateau Rosabelle” — April

Season 1, Episode 4 — April 8

Season 1, Episode 5 — April 15

Season 1, Episode 6 — April 22

Season 1, Episode 7 — April 29

Season 1, Episode 8 — May 6

Season 1, Episode 9 — May 13

Season 1, Episode 10 — May 20

Who is in the “Vanderpump Villa” cast?

The full cast of the “Vanderpump Villa” will include 12 American staff members at Chateau Rosabelle. The cast is as follows Stephen Alsvig (Events Coordinator), Anthony Bar (Executive Chef), Marciano Brunette (Lead Server), Caroline Byl (Sous Chef), Grace Cottrell (Housekeeper), Priscila Ferrari (Server), Hannah Fouch (Server), Eric Funderwhite (Chateau Manger), Telly Hall (Mixologist), Emily Kovacs (Housekeeper), Andre Mitchell (Mixologist) and Gabrielle Sanon (Events Coordinator).