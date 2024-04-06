‘Vanderpump Villa’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The former “The Real Housewives” star takes her “Vanderpump” brand to Hulu

"Vanderpump Villa" (Hulu)
"Vanderpump Villa" (Hulu)

Lisa Vanderpump is back at it again with her third spinoff series, “Vanderpump Villa,” and this time she’s bringing the “Vanderpump” brand to Hulu.

The unscripted series is set at a 19th-century chateau in the south of France, where Vandepump’s 12-member staff attempts to provide its guests with a “once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.”

“Vanderpump Villa” landed on Hulu with a three-episode premiere on April 1. Here’s everything to know about when new episodes air.

Rachel Leviss Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
Read Next
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Rachel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for 'Revenge Porn'

When did “Vanderpump Villa” premiere?

“Vanderpump Villa” premiered on Monday, April 1.

Are new episodes of “Vanderpump Villa” streaming?

Yes, new episodes will air every Monday, starting in April until May 20.

How many episodes of “Vanderpump Villa” are in Season 1?

There will be 10 episodes in “Vanderpump Villa’s” first season. After its three-episode premiere, the show will air weekly up until its final on May 20.

“Vanderpump Villa” Season 1 release schedule so far:

  • Season 1, Episode 1: “From One Queen to Another” — April 1
  • Season 1, Episode 2: “No Room for Error” — April 1
  • Season 1, Episode 3: “Welcome to Chateau Rosabelle” — April
  • Season 1, Episode 4 — April 8
  • Season 1, Episode 5 — April 15
  • Season 1, Episode 6 — April 22
  • Season 1, Episode 7 — April 29
  • Season 1, Episode 8 — May 6
  • Season 1, Episode 9 — May 13
  • Season 1, Episode 10 — May 20

Who is in the “Vanderpump Villa” cast?

The full cast of the “Vanderpump Villa” will include 12 American staff members at Chateau Rosabelle. The cast is as follows Stephen Alsvig (Events Coordinator), Anthony Bar (Executive Chef), Marciano Brunette (Lead Server), Caroline Byl (Sous Chef), Grace Cottrell (Housekeeper), Priscila Ferrari (Server), Hannah Fouch (Server), Eric Funderwhite (Chateau Manger), Telly Hall (Mixologist), Emily Kovacs (Housekeeper), Andre Mitchell (Mixologist) and Gabrielle Sanon (Events Coordinator).

The Traitors - Season 2
Read Next
'The Traitors' EP Hopes to Cast 'Vanderpump Rules,' More Sports Stars in Season 3: 'Comedy Is Key'

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.