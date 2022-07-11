“VH1’s Love & Hip Hop” is returning this August, and TheWrap has your first details about the casts for its Atlanta and Miami installments.

The new seasons will premiere Monday, Aug. 8 as part of VH1’s “Level Up Mondays,” TheWrap can also reveal. Atlanta airs first at 8 PM, followed by Miami.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” will feature the following cast members:

Bambi

Erica Mena

Karlie Redd

Kendra Robinson

Kirk Frost

Mendeecees Harris

Momma Dee

Rasheeda Frost

Renni Rucci

Safaree Samuels

Scrappy

Sierra Gates

Shekinah

Spice

Yandy Smith-Harris

Yung Joc

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” cast includes:

Amara La Negra

Bobby Lytes

Florence El Luche

Joy Young

Neri Santiago

Noreaga

Princess Love Norwood

Ray J

Shay Johnson

Sukihana

Trick Daddy

Trina

TheWrap also can reveal the first look at the new seasons (at the top of this page).

This season of the Atlanta installment “will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters,” per a logline from VH1.

Here’s the logline for the Miami new season: “As the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.”