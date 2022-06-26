For those who’ve been waiting and waiting to see Tami Roman help suspicious partners catch their lovers cheating, the wait is almost over. “VH1’s Caught In the Act: Unfaithful,” has an official premiere date.

The reality show, hosted by Roman (and previously called “Unfaithful: Caught In the Act”), will have a two-episode premiere on Monday, July 18, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The following two Mondays will also have two-episodes each, kicking off at the same time.

In the latest trailer for the show, which you can watch above, Roman tells one scorned lover as they look at footage, “It’s almost like he has replaced you.”

As tensions rise in another clip, Roman has to step in to help calm everyone down: “Hold up! Everybody put this s— on pause,” she says in the heated moment from the trailer.

“VH1’s Caught In the Act: Unfaithful” follows Roman as she works to “empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush,” according to a logline from the network.

The six-episode reality series, which joins VH1’s “Level Up” Monday night lineup, is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre and John Varela. The executive in charge of production for VH1 is Liz Kim. Lashan Browning and Kim McKoy executive produce for New Group Productions. Roman is also a consulting producer.