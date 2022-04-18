Prepare for some more relationship drama playing out on VH1

TheWrap can exclusively reveal that “VH1 Couples Retreat” is back, returning Monday, May 16 on the network, as part of VH1’s “Level Up Mondays” evening programming.

The new season, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will feature an all-star cast including Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe, Claudia Jordan and boyfriend KJ, Nick Young and Keonna, Styles P and his wife Adjua, and Jess Hilarious and her boyfriend Daniel.

The new season will span eight episodes.

Here’s a logline for the new season: “During a week-long vacation, cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache and communication.”

“VH1 Couples Retreat” is hosted by Michael Blackson of “Coming 2 America” and his fiancée Rada. The couples featured on the show will interact with relationship experts, including life coach AJ Johnson and NBA champ John Salley.

The new season dives into real conversations, as well as candid and intimate moments the public couples have never shared before. It will also feature discussion on mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality and having children, per VH1.

“VH1 Couples Retreat” is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins and Jubba Seyyid for VH1 and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Joel Rodgers and Alissa Horowitz for New Group Productions.

Michael Rada and AJ (VH1)

Claudia Johnson and KJ (VH1)

Jess Hilarious and Daniel (VH1)

AJ Johnson (VH1)