Vice Media Co-CEO Hozefa Lokhandwala Exits

Bruce Dixon takes over as sole CEO amid the digital news outlet’s continued turmoil

Vice Media Group

Vice Media Group Co-CEO Hozefa Lokhandwala stepped down Thursday after just nine months on the job.

Bruce Dixon, who has served as co-CEO with Lokhandwala since February, is now the sole CEO. The pair took over when Nancy Dubuc stepped down from Vice after five years as the company struggled to survive.

“I didn’t come to this decision easily,” Lokhandwala said in a memo to staff obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “I decided that it’s time for me to start on my next chapter.”

Lokhandwala joined the company in 2018 as chief strategy officer from JPMorgan’s media investment banking group. His memo noted that he was an adviser to Vice and helped start Vice Studios before he moved to the company.

“We are at a moment in time where the company is in a place with strong leadership and a new board,” his memo continued, “that I felt I could take this opportunity to leave and spend some time with my family and friends, before starting a new endeavor.” He did not provide any details on what the new project will be.

A Vice Media office in Los Angeles in 2019.
Read Next
Vice Media Group to Undergo More Staff Layoffs in Restructuring

Vice Media was sold in July for $350 million to a group of its former investors, including Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.

Prior to the sale, the company canceled “Vice News Tonight” and announced widespread layoffs and a restructuring effort aimed a “streamlining” Vice’s news operations. The outlet’s financial struggles have continued, evidenced most recently by a new round of layoffs last month as the company continues to restructure.

Dixon also sent a memo to staff praising Lokhandwala as “an inspiring partner, colleague and friend, Deadline reported.

“We’ve seen a number of leadership changes this year as we continue with the hard but important work of building a strong and sustainable future for VMG,” Dixon wrote. “Change, though challenging, provides an opportunity for growth and renewal. I’m confident that, as a united team, we will continue to deftly navigate these transitions.”

GOP Debate
Read Next
CNN to Host 2 Republican Presidential Primary Debates in 2024 

Eileen AJ Connelly

Eileen AJ Connelly is a veteran journalist and educator who joined TheWrap in 2022 as a business reporter. She’s covered the insurance industry, the real estate industry and Wall Street for a number of publications and previously worked at The Associated Press, Dow Jones Newswires, the Staten Island Advance. She is also an editor at…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.