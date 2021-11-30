Netflix’s spinoff of History Channel’s “Vikings,” called “Vikings: Valhalla,” will premiere Friday, Feb. 25, the streamer said.

A spinoff of the popular History show “Vikings,” which ran for six seasons, the new series takes place a century after the events of that flagship show and chronicles the legends of some of the most iconic vikings who ever lived. Laura Berlin stars as Emma of Normandy, Sam Corlett plays Leif Eriksson, and Bradley Freegard is King Canute “the Great.”

The cast also includes Frida Gustavsson, Caroline Henderson, Leo Suter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Pollyanna McIntosh, Asbjørn Krogh, David Oakes, Pääru Oja, Louis Davison, Julian Seager, James Ballanger, Jack Mullarkey, Bosco Hogan, Ethan Dillon, Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir, Alan Devine, Gavin O’Connor, Yvonne Mai, Bill Murphy and Joakim Nätterqvist.

You can watch a preview of the series here.

“Vikings” began in 793 AD, but “Vikings: Valhalla” takes place at a time when the Vikings have overrun most of England and are making their way into Normandy. The teaser trailer offers a look at what fans can expect from the new show, and introduces Corlett’s Leif Eriksson who many historians believe was the first European to set foot on the continental North America.

Michael Hirst, who created “Vikings,” serves as co-creator and executive producer on the new series while Jeb Stuart is executive producer and showrunner. The series hails from MGM Television.

Additionally, Netflix announced the premiere dates for three other series: “Archive 81” (Jan. 14), “In the Cold” (Jan. 28) and Season 2 of “Raising Dion” (Feb. 1).

“Archive 81” follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

It is loosely based on the podcast of the same name and is executive produced by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster, Rebecca Thomas, Antoine Douaihy and Paul Harris Boardman.

Here is the logline for “In the Cold”: During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built. Adam Glass serves as showrunner and executive producer.