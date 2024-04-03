‘Walker’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Not much remains of CW original programming anymore, with just four series getting renewed last year. But, among them was “Walker,” which kicks off its fourth season this month.

The series stars CW staple Jared Padalecki, and when last we saw him in the Season 3 finale, his character and Geri (Odette Annable) kissed. Of course, it was quickly interrupted by a phone call informing him that “The Jackal,” a serial killer from his past, may have resurfaced.

So, here’s what you need to know about where season four of “Walker” picks up.

When does “Walker” Season 4 premiere?

“Walker” returns on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The episode is called “The Quiet,” and takes place on Walker’s birthday.

New episodes debut weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is “Walker” streaming?

New episodes of “Walker” are available to stream on The CW’s website and on The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription after they air on broadcast TV.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Max.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

As always, new episodes of “Walker” will air weekly on The CW. Following the premiere, fans will be able to watch a new episode each Wednesday. But this season will be shorter, with only 13 episodes.

The official full calendar hasn’t been announced as of yet, but here are the confirmed Season 4 episodes so far.

Episode 1: “The Quiet” — airs Wednesday, April 3

“The Quiet” — airs Wednesday, April 3 Episode 2 : “Maybe It’s Maybelline” — airs Wednesday, April 10

: “Maybe It’s Maybelline” — airs Wednesday, April 10 Episode 3: “Lessons From the Gift Shop” — airs Wednesday, April 17

Watch the trailer