‘Walker’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The new season picks up on the Texas Ranger’s birthday

Walker — “Rubber Meets the Road” — Image Number: WLK303c_0248r — Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker — Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Not much remains of CW original programming anymore, with just four series getting renewed last year. But, among them was “Walker,” which kicks off its fourth season this month.

The series stars CW staple Jared Padalecki, and when last we saw him in the Season 3 finale, his character and Geri (Odette Annable) kissed. Of course, it was quickly interrupted by a phone call informing him that “The Jackal,” a serial killer from his past, may have resurfaced.

So, here’s what you need to know about where season four of “Walker” picks up.

When does “Walker” Season 4 premiere?

“Walker” returns on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The episode is called “The Quiet,” and takes place on Walker’s birthday.

New episodes debut weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is “Walker” streaming?

New episodes of “Walker” are available to stream on The CW’s website and on The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription after they air on broadcast TV.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Max.

Read Next
'Walker: Independence' Canceled at The CW After One Season

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

As always, new episodes of “Walker” will air weekly on The CW. Following the premiere, fans will be able to watch a new episode each Wednesday. But this season will be shorter, with only 13 episodes.

The official full calendar hasn’t been announced as of yet, but here are the confirmed Season 4 episodes so far.

  • Episode 1: “The Quiet” — airs Wednesday, April 3
  • Episode 2: “Maybe It’s Maybelline” — airs Wednesday, April 10
  • Episode 3: “Lessons From the Gift Shop” — airs Wednesday, April 17

Watch the trailer

Walker
Read Next
'Walker': Genevieve Padalecki on 'Gravity' of Playing Real-Life Husband Jared's Onscreen Dead Wife

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.