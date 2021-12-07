power women summit sharon waxman

Welcome to TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2021: Time to Represent

WAXWORD

by | December 7, 2021 @ 6:45 AM

TheWrap’s fourth annual summit will be our biggest ever – thanks to you!

Welcome to the Power Women Summit 2021! First of all – we made it! Second of all, after nearly two years of COVID we’re all a little older, a little kinder and a little more determined to make every day count. 

Now in its fourth year, the Power Women Summit kicks off today and will welcome hundreds of thousands of you who will stream this event over the next three days. There are more than 90 speakers joining us. We expect to mentor hundreds of women, as we did last year. (You can still register here, and check out today’s program here.)

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

power-women-summit-2021-red-carpet

Power Women Summit Changemakers 2021 Event: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, Matthew Hutchins and More (Photos)
Halyna Hutchis Tribute at TheWrap Power Women Summit (Matt Petit)

Halyna Hutchins Tribute: ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Remembered at Power Women Summit Live Event (Video)

Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo and New York Attorney General Letitia James Headline WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit and Changemakers Evening, Live

‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Jordan Alexander on Embarrassing Fashion Fails and Addressing ‘Privilege’ on Screen

Alexandra Daddario, Regina Hall and Lily Rabe Join Power Women Summit

Producers of ‘Belfast,’ ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Passing,’ ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘Respect’ and ‘Impeachment’ Join Power Women Summit

Stars of ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘On My Block,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Join Next Gen Roundtable at Power Women Summit

Writers and Showrunners of ‘Insecure,’ ‘Impeachment,’ ‘Rutherford Falls’ and ‘The Boys’ Join Power Women Summit

‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Mädchen Amick on Mental Health, ‘Riverdale’ and Stepping Into the Director’s Chair

My 5 Minutes With Gloria Allred

‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Judith Light and Laura Benanti on Going From Stage to Screen