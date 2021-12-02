We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Power Women Summit Changemakers 2021 Event: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, Matthew Hutchins and More (Photos)

Influential insiders in entertainment, media and technology converged to kick off Power Women Summit

| December 2, 2021 @ 3:11 PM
power-women-summit-2021-red-carpet

Valerie Durant

Sarah Paulson
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, Sharon Waxman
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap

ashlee-marie-preston
2021 © Matt Petit. All Rights Reserved.

Ashlee Marie Preston

Rosanna Arquette
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Rosanna Arquette

Alexis Ren
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Alexis Ren

Ali Schouten
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Ali Schouten

Amanda Ogen
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Amanda Ogen

Ashley Flowers
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Ashley Flowers

Chloe Lukasiak
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Chloe Lukasiak

Christine Chiu
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Christine Chiu

Elle Mambetov
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Elle Mambetov

Emeraude Toubia
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Emeraude Toubia

Peng Peng Lee
2021 © Matt Petit. All Rights Reserved.

Peng Peng Lee

Genneya Walton
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Genneya Walton

Karen Pittman
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Karen Pittman

Liesl Tommy
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Liesl Tommy

Malika Andrews and Mina Kimes
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Malika Andrews and Mina Kimes

Nancy Daniels
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Nancy Daniels

Nicole Maines
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Nicole Maines

Nicole Maines
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Nitu Chandra

Sierra Capri
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Sierra Capri

Tracy Tutor
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Tracy Tutor

Emily Hampshire
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Emily Hampshire

Paxton Smith
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Paxton Smith

Susan Ruskin
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Susan Ruskin

Matthew Hutchins
2021 © Matt Petit. All Rights Reserved.

Matthew Hutchins

Sarah Cho
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Sarah Cho

Janine Jones Clark
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Janine Jones Clark

Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Soledad O'Brien

Letitia James
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Letitia James

Courtney Kemp, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Stacy Rukeyser
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Courtney Kemp, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Stacy Rukeyser

Julie Cohen and Betsy West
2021 © Matt Petit. All Rights Reserved.

Julie Cohen and Betsy West

Sharon Waxman, Vanessa Charlot
2021 © Matt Petit. All Rights Reserved.

Sharon Waxman, Vanessa Charlot

Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Kelly Mi Li

Sharon Waxman, Paxton Smith, Emily Hampshire
Photographed by Valerie Durant for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Paxton Smith, Emily Hampshire

