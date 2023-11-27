In the blur between Thanksgiving and the start of December, several classic films are still available to stream on Netflix until the end of November. Those in the mood for love going into the height of the holiday season (and cuffing season) can watch “Dear John” from romance master Nicholas Sparks. Animation lovers can watch “Stuart Little,” “Stuart Little 2” and “Surf’s Up.” Viola Davis’ Oscar-winning role in “Fences” cannot be missed while Netflix still holds the title.

Those in the mood for a fairytale or fantasy can watch the late Robin Williams alongside Julia Roberts and Dustin Hoffman in “Hook” (1991), or on the opposite side of the spectrum, thrill-seekers will find “Peppermint” starring Jennifer Garner full of adrenaline. R-rated rom-com “Up in the Air” starring George Clooney, Anna Kendrick, Jason Bateman and more also leaves the streamer on Nov. 30.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2023:

Leaving 11/3/23

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Leaving 11/6/23

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Leaving 11/10/23

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/15/23

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Leaving 11/22/23

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Leaving 11/29/23

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Leaving 11/30/23

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf’s Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air