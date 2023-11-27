Taylor Swift is celebrating her birthday in a big way: by releasing an extended version of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” for digital rental. In honor of the event, the music icon announced her latest film will be available on streaming Dec. 13, a date otherwise known as Swift’s birthday.

This version will include “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” and will be available for SVOD rental in the United States and Canada. Additional countries will be announced soon.

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

At the moment, it’s unknown if and when the movie will come to a streamer such as Netflix, Dinsey+ or Max. Netflix is currently home to two films from the mega-artist, 2018’s concert film “Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour” and the 2020 documentary “Miss Americana.” Similarly, Disney+ is currently home to the 2020 documentary concert film “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.” It would make the most sense for either of these streamers to become the home of Swift’s newest film, but when you’re talking about a movie as successful as “The Eras Tour,” anywhere is fair game.

“The Eras Tour” isn’t merely a celebration of Swift’s discography or a theatrical version of a beloved tour. When it premiered, it was a Hollywood game changer. Swift struck an unprecedented deal for the movie, partnering with AMC Theatres directly rather than a major film studio. It was a move that bypassed the traditional producer, distributor and exhibitor model for theatrical releases, and it was one that proved to be immensely profitable.

“The Eras Tour” broke the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing concert film of all time globally, bringing in $249 million. It also set a record for AMC when it came to the highest ever single-day advance ticket sales revenue. The first day tickets were made available for pre-sale, the movie chain made $26 million in ticket revenue. As part of the deal made around this movie, 43% of box-office earnings went to theaters while the remaining 57% were split between Swift and AMC’s distribution arm.

It’s also an unprecedented deal that has paved the way for others to follow suit. Shortly after “The Eras Tour” was announced, Beyoncé announced a theatrical run for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” This concert film and behind-the-scenes documentary will be distributed through AMC Theatres and follows a model similar to Swift’s film.