Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Success a Flash in the Pan or a New Model?

TheWrap spoke with theatergoers on opening weekend to discover the secret sauce that made “The Eras Tour” such a monumental hit

With nearly $93 million at the box office on opening weekend alone, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film is not just a success — it’s a smash. Swift took the film directly to AMC Theaters for distribution, bypassing the major Hollywood studios in a win-win for the theater chain and Swift herself, solidifying the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and filmmaker as an entrepreneur as well. And judging by the demographic makeup of those who came out in droves on opening weekend, “The Eras Tour” is just the latest example of how catering to female moviegoers pays off.

According to CinemaScore, a whopping 80% of opening weekend attendees were female, compared to the 65% who were female on the opening weekend of July’s blockbuster “Barbie.”

