Is Taylor Swift About to Hit Movie Studios With a $100 Million Wrecking Ball?

Earlier this year, as Taylor Swift was launching her $1 billion-dollar-grossing The Eras tour, she dropped into Hollywood for a spell. She met with a number of major studios to see if she might be able to drum up interest in distributing an Eras concert film. However, in the end, she chose to distribute sans a conventional studio partner.

This month, Hollywood is learning just what happens when you disappoint Taylor Swift. The concert film she ended up producing and distributing herself through an independent deal with the theater chain AMC is on track to open as the biggest hit in the history of October releases.