‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Sets October Global Release From AMC Theatres

Taylor Swift’s concert film documenting her blockbuster Eras Tour is already a hot ticket for October domestically, but now the entire world will have the chance to experience the movie, as well. AMC Theaters will now also distribute “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” globally on Oct. 13, bringing the film to more than 100 countries on the same day it hits theaters in the U.S.

Tickets for international locations outside North America will go on sale for most participating locations beginning Sept. 26. Ticket prices will vary by country.

“The Eras Tour” concert film — which was filmed over three days of concerts in Los Angeles this summer — will play at every Odeon Cinemas location throughout Europe. Additionally, AMC and its sub-distribution partners are taking steps to reach agreements with additional cinema operators throughout the world.

The film is already scheduled to play in more than 4,000 movie theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and ticket presales have already exceeded $65 million. When tickets went on sale, they shattered AMC’s record for single-day sales.

“The Eras Tour” is expected to bring a jolt to the box office in October after a sluggish September, to the point that the film scared “The Exorcist: Believer” off of its original Oct. 13 release date.

Swift produced the film herself and after discussions with various film studios, decided to strike a deal with AMC Theatres directly to distribute it to theaters.