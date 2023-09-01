Presales for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” streaked to $26 million, shattering advanced sales records for AMC Theatres.

The theatrical event on Thursday became the highest advanced sales revenue day in the company’s 103 year history. The previous record was held by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021, which brought in $16.9 million.

To keep up with demand, every U.S. AMC Theatre location will now run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. AMC has also already added additional auditoriums throughout the United States.

As well as offering “Eras Tour” at its own theaters, AMC Entertainment is also acting as the theatrical distributor. So far, the company has secured deals with Cinemark and Regal in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico. Several other movie theatre operations have also agreed to show the film starting October 13, and more are expected to follow in the coming weeks. This has been hailed as an inaugural step in a new line of business for the company.

AMC has partnered with Variance Films to coordinate bookings with interested exhibitors in the U.S.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will open in theaters October 13. Because of the nature of the film, no free movie passes will be accepted, Additionally, AMC Stubs A-List members will not be able to use their memberships to reserve tickets. Refunds will not be offered to discourage resales on secondary-ticketing sites.

Because this is Taylor Swift we’re talking about, of course there’s meaning in everything, down to her ticket prices. Adult admissions are $19.89 — a nod to Swift’s fifth studio album — and admissions for children and seniors are $13.13 — a reference to Swift’s lucky number. Taxes, fees and Imax/Dolby upcharges still apply. According to Cinemark’s website, the concert film runs 2 hours and 40 minutes, which is roughly 50 minutes shorter than the actual concert.

Before the “Eras Tour” came to AMC, Swift’s sixth concert tour was already breaking records. On the first day of the U.S. presale alone, the tour sold over 2 million tickets, making it the most presale tickets sold by an artist in a single day on Ticketmaster. Even when the concert was sold out, it made history. Around 3.5 million people signed up for Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” program in the hopes of buying tickets, the largest registration in the history of the company.