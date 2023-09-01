Taylor Swift Will Give Theaters a Strike-Era Box Office Boost

Available to WrapPRO members

It looks like Barbie isn’t the only beloved blonde helping to save movie theaters

Taylor Swift at the "Eras" tour (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift at the "Eras" tour (Getty Images)

Theater owners, already concerned that ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will lead to another COVID-like shakeup of the release schedule, got an unexpected gift in the form of a Taylor Swift concert movie.

The 165-minute filmed version of her $1 billion-earning “Eras” tour will arrive in North American theaters on Oct. 13 (with previews on Oct. 12). Showtimes for the film, produced with an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, are already selling out in AMC’s Imax and Dolby auditoriums nationwide. Presales shattered the AMC Theaters record with $26 million in the first 24 hours, leading to more showtimes added. Universal’s “The Exorcist: Believer” fled to Oct.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…