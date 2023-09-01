Taylor Swift Will Give Theaters a Strike-Era Box Office Boost

Theater owners, already concerned that ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will lead to another COVID-like shakeup of the release schedule, got an unexpected gift in the form of a Taylor Swift concert movie.

The 165-minute filmed version of her $1 billion-earning “Eras” tour will arrive in North American theaters on Oct. 13 (with previews on Oct. 12). Showtimes for the film, produced with an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, are already selling out in AMC’s Imax and Dolby auditoriums nationwide. Presales shattered the AMC Theaters record with $26 million in the first 24 hours, leading to more showtimes added. Universal’s “The Exorcist: Believer” fled to Oct.