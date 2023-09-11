AMC Shouldn’t Care What Hollywood Thinks of Its Taylor Swift Deal | Analysis

After dealing first with the studios’ pandemic strategies and now strike delays, theaters realize they need to fill seats on their own

Swift performs onstage for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” is already on track to be among the biggest theatrical titles for the rest of 2023 — and that’s already ruffling some Hollywood feathers.

With box office analysts already projecting a possible $100 million-plus opening, the filmed concert documentary is exactly what theaters ordered to maintain momentum following a “Barbenheimer”-fueled summer movie season. The big surprise is that the film, produced with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, will be released directly via AMC and participating theaters, with no studio involvement.

“It’s scary that Taylor Swift can come in and become a hit without using conventional marketing routes,” Bruce Nash, founder and publisher of box-office data site The Numbers, told TheWrap.

