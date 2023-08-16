“Coraline,” 2009’s Oscar-nominated animated feature from Laika Studios, grossed a combined $4.91 million in a limited theatrical rerelease via Fathom Events.

The success of the screenings, which were held Monday and Tuesday, has led to two additional screenings of the Henry Selick-directed film being added on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

The showings, hosted by Fathom in partnership with Laika and Park Circus, placed the film third in gross box office behind “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” It ranked as the highest grosser in per screen average on both days, making $3,000 per screen.

“As of now, Coraline is Fathom’s biggest classic movie of all time and the second highest grossing title for 2023,” Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, said in a statement. “This film carries such a large fan following year after year, and they certainly came out in force this year to see their favorite film.”

The stop-motion film based on the 2002 novel by Neil Gaiman follows Coraline Jones (voiced by Dakota Fanning) who finds an alternate reality after entering a secret door in her new house. Her parallel, button-eyed, parents welcome her at first, but as she learns more and more about the fantastical world and what makes it this way, she finds herself trying to escape the versions of her parents that she thought she wanted. With handcrafted puppets and freshly recolored and remastered sets, “Coraline” was written and directed by stop-motion auteur Selick (“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Wendell & Wild”).

“We’re thrilled to see throngs of Laika fans come out in record numbers for the third straight year to revel in this ‘Coraline’ theatrical experience, this year in stunning 4K,” said Laika chief marketing and operations officer David Burke. “Our partnership with Fathom has solidified Laika’s modern cinematic classic as a must-see annual summer tradition.”

In addition to Dakota Fanning, “Coraline” stars Ian McShane, Teri Hatcher, Keith David and British comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, with animation by the award-winning Portland, Oregon-based studio, Laika (“Kubo and the Two Strings,” “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls,” “Missing Link”).