Taylor Swift Concert Film Presales Cross $100 Million Worldwide

With a week to go until its release, AMC Theatres announced that Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film has sold over $100 million in ticket presales worldwide.

In partnership with distributors Variance Films and Trafalgar Releasing and theater chains Cineplex and Cinepolis, AMC is releasing the Swift film in 8,500 theaters around the world. In its first 24 hours in presales, the film shattered AMC’s single-day ticket revenue record with $26 million grossed.

In the U.S., “Eras Tour” is currently projected by independent trackers to earn an opening weekend of at least $80 million when it hits theaters on Oct. 13. Distribution sources believe that the film has a strong chance of becoming the first October release to open to over $100 million, beating the previous monthly record of $96 million set by “Joker” in 2019.



If it exceeds $106 million — the domestic opening weekend of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Eras Tour” will rank among the top 5 highest opening weekends of the year, joining a list that includes “Barbie” ($162 million), “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($146 million), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” ($120 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($118 million).