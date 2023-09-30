Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Heads to AMC Theaters

Beyoncé is in final talks to release her recent “Renaissance” tour as a concert film through AMC Theatres, according to media reports.

The release is tentatively set for wide release on Dec. 1 and will reportedly include parts of her live shows, her “Renaissance” visual album and a look at both the making of the album and the tour.

The film follows megastar Taylor Swift’s own “Eras Tour” heading to the AMC chain on Oct. 13. It’s a day with meaning for Swift, who frequently talks about 13 being her favorite number and has dropped references to it in her music and elsewhere.

The “Renaissance” album was first released in 2022, but she has yet to drop the “visual album” music videos she’s had in the works. Her last concert film was 2019’s “Homecoming,” released via Netflix after being filmed at the Coachella festival.

The news of the film release was first reported by Variety, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the project.

A representative for AMC Theatres didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. However, fans were quick to spot that AMC CEO Adam Aron recently followed Beyoncé on X (formerly Twitter).