Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert film premiered Wednesday night to an enthusiastic crowd of celebrities, fans and of course Taylor’s team, with the star of the film in attendance. As one of the first to see the film, TheWrap has the scoop on which songs from the wildly popular tour made the film, and which songs were cut.

After making speeches in multiple auditoriums for separate audiences, Swift, clad in a sky blue floral-patterned dress (probably in theme for “1989 (Taylor’s Version) with her hair pinned up like the signature bob she had when that album first came out), sat back to enjoy the experience in one of the IMAX screening rooms with her background vocalists and publicist Tree Paine.

The documentary runs 2 hours and 48 minutes, slightly shorter than Swift’s three-hour setlist and performance, which she has brought to 17 of the United States so far in addition to Mexico. The European leg will kick off in November, with Swift returning for 15 more U.S. shows in October and November of 2024. Read on for the 41 songs that made the cut to truly represent all 10 of Swift’s eras.

Here are all the songs in “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”:

Lover (5 songs)

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

Fearless (3 songs)

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Evermore (4 songs)

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Reputation (4 songs)

“Ready for It”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Speak Now (1 Song)

“Enchanted”

Red (4 Songs)

“22”

“We Are Never Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10-Minute Version)”

Folklore (6 Songs)

“The 1”

“Betty”

“Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

1989 (4 Songs)

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Bad Blood”

Surprise (1 Guitar & 1 Piano)

“Our Song” (Guitar)

“You’re on Your Own Kid” (Piano)

Midnights (7 Songs)

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

* “Long Live (Taylor’s Version) plays in the credits.

Songs From the Concert That Aren’t in the Film

“The Archer”

“Tis the Damn Season” which was later swapped for “No Body No Crime (Feat. Haim)”

“Invisible String”

“Cardigan”

“Wildest Dreams”

Read here for a full list of all the surprise songs Swift has performed so far.

Other Surprise Songs Filmed (in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium)