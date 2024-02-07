Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie has found a streaming home. The concert film will be available exclusively on Disney+ next month, on March 15.

The news came from Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday afternoon. But, it’s not just the “Eras Tour” as fans know it. The streaming version will be known as “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).”

The footage will contain the entirety of the concert film, plus the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.

“‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Iger said during the presentation.

Swift financed the film herself and had her pick of the litter when it came to finding a streaming home.

You can check out the new poster for the film below.

Disney+

During its theatrical run, the “Eras Tour” film, directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

The tour itself broke a massive record in December, when it became the first set of concerts to gross over a billion dollars — $1,039,263,762 to be exact. Swift not only broke Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” gross record, but she also set the money mark in a shorter amount of time: just eight months.

Across those eight months, Swift played 60 shows, beginning Glendale, Arizona, and ending in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will be available to stream on Disney+ on March 15.