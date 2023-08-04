By this point, the “Eras” tour surprise song options have dwindled considerable, given that Los Angeles was Taylor Swift’s last stop on the United States leg of the stadium tour, until Thursday when she announced more dates in Louisiana, Indianapolis and Miami for the fall of 2024. Among a 4-hour set comprised of all ten albums Swift has released, the songstress takes some time to play two “surprise songs” on the guitar or piano. The titles remain a mystery until the moment in the show when she takes time to strip down the production for her audience.

Swift has also flubbed lyrics to some songs, claiming that any song she messes up can be played again later on in the tour. With the international leg of the “Eras” tour fast approaching, Swift will run out of songs eventually. Many options still stand by for the set of shows in LA this weekend and next week.

Here’s the list of which surprise songs Swift performed and when, stretching back to the very first “Eras” show in Arizona:

*Underlined songs mark titles Taylor messed up lyrics to

*Bolded titles mark repeat songs

March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. — “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. — “State of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying”

March 24 in Las Vegas, Nev. — “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

March 25 in Las Vegas, Nev. — “Cowboy Like Me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”

March 31 in Arlington, Texas — “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

April 1 in Arlington, Texas — “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”

April 2 in Arlington, Texas — “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”

April 13 in Tampa, Fla. — “Speak Now” and “Treacherous”

April 14 in Tampa, Fla. — “The Great War” with Aaron Dessner and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

April 15 in Tampa, Fla. — “Mad Woman” with Aaron Dessner and “Mean”

April 21 in Houston, Texas — “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry”

April 22 in Houston, Texas — “A Place in This World” and “Today Was a Fairytale”

April 23 in Houston, Texas — “Begin Again” and “Cold as You”

April 28 in Atlanta, Ga. — “The Other Side of the Door” and “Coney Island”

April 29 in Atlanta, Ga. — “High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous”

April 30 in Atlanta, Ga. — “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get the Girl”

May 5 in Nashville, Tenn. — “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops on My Guitar”

May 6 in Nashville, Tenn. — “Out of the Woods” and “Fifteen”

May 7 in Nashville, Tenn. — “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Aaron Dessner and “Mine”

May 12 in Philadelphia, Penn. — “Gold Rush” and “Come Back…Be Here”

May 13 in Philadelphia, Penn. — “Forever & Always” and “This Love”

May 14 in Philadelphia, Penn. — “Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day”



May 19 in Foxborough, Mass. — “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man”

May 20 in Foxborough, Mass. — “Question…?” and “Invisible”

May 21 in Foxborough, Mass. — “I Think He Knows” and “Red”

May 26 in East Rutherford, N.J. — “Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff and “Maroon”

May 27 in East Rutherford, N.J. — “Holy Ground” and “False God”

May 28 in East Rutherford, N.J. — “Welcome to New York” and “Clean”

June 2 in Chicago, Ill. — “I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes”

June 3 in Chicago, Ill. — “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

June 4 in Chicago, Ill. — “Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew”

June 9 in Detroit, Mich. — “Haunted” and “I Almost Do”

June 10 in Detroit, Mich. — “All You Had to Do Was Stay” and “Breathe”

June 16 in Pittsburgh, Penn. — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time”

June 17 in Pittsburgh, Penn. — “Seven” with Aaron Dessner and “The Story of Us”

June 23 in Minneapolis, Minn. — “Paper Rings” and “If This Was a Movie”

June 24 in Minneapolis, Minn. — “Dear John” and “Daylight”

June 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio — “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and “Evermore”

July 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio — “Ivy” with Aaron Dessner, “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” with Gracie Abrams and “Call It What You Want”

July 7 in Kansas City, Miss. — “Never Grow Up” and “When Emma Falls in Love”

July 8 in Kansas City, Miss. — “Last Kiss” and “Dorothea”

July 14 in Denver, Colo. — “Picture to Burn” and “Timeless”

July 15 in Denver, Colo. — “Starlight” and “Back to December”

July 22 in Seattle, Wash. — “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Everything Has Changed”

July 23 in Seattle, Wash. — “Message in a Bottle” and “Tied Together With a Smile”

July 28 in Santa Clara, Calif. — “Right Where You Left Me” and “Castles Crumbling”

July 29 in Santa Clara, Calif. — “Stay Stay Stay” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before”

August 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. – “I Can See You” and “Maroon”

Options That Haven’t Been Played Yet:

From “Taylor Swift” (her debut album):

“The Outside”

“Stay Beautiful”

Mary’s Song

“A Perfectly Good Heart”

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

“Tell Me Why”

“The Way I Loved You”

“Change”

“Untouchable”

“Come in with the Rain”

“Superstar”

“We Were Happy”

“That’s When (feat. Keith Urban)”

“Don’t You”

“Bye Bye Baby”

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

“Better Than Revenge”

“Innocent”

“Superman”

“Electric Touch (feat. Fallout Boy)”

“Foolish One”

“Red (Taylor’s Version)

“Girl at Home”

“Babe”

“Forever Winter”

“Run (feat. Ed Sheeran)”

“The Very First Night”

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)”

“I Know Places”

“You Are in Love”

“New Romantics”

“Reputation”

“Endgame”

“I Did Something Bad”

“So It Goes”

“King of My Heart”

“Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

“Dress”

“New Year’s Day”

“Lover”

“I Forgot That You Existed”

“Cornelia St”

“London Boy”

“Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. The Chicks)”

“Afterglow”

“ME!”

“It’s Nice to Have a Friend”

“Folklore”

“Exile (feat. Bon Iver)”

“Epiphany”

“Peace”

“Hoax”

“Evermore”

“Happiness”

“Long Story Short”

“Closure”

“It’s Time to Go”

“Midnights”

“Labyrinth”

“Sweet Nothing”

“Bigger than the Whole Sky”

“Paris”

“Glitch “

“Dear Reader”

Grab-bag (songs not attached to specific albums):