Taylor Swift Forgot the Lyrics to One of Her Classic Songs – and Fans Backed Her Up (Video)

The singer warned the audience she had yet to get the song right in rehearsals ahead of the Eras tour stop in Santa Clara on Friday

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs on opening night of The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Jethro Nededog

Taylor Swift added another reason her Eras Tour has been lovingly referred to as the “Errors Tour” when she forgot the lyrics to a classic song Friday in Santa Clara, California.

It occurred during the part of the concert where Swift performs a surprise song from her epic catalog. This time, she was joined by “The National” band member Aaron Dessner, according to SF Gate.

The duo performed “Right Where You Left Me” off of Swift’s 2020 folk-inspired album, “Evermore.” But she made sure to manage the crowd’s expectations and told them she’s been rehearsing the song for weeks and was having trouble getting through it correctly.

And, yes, she ended up flubbing a lyric, according to SF Gate. “I had genuinely been rehearsing that for six weeks,” she said of the mistake, before performing it a second time.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
As you can see from the video below, her fans helped her out with a singalong.

This is just the latest of a run of hiccups on the Eras Tour. In Philadelphia, for example, she stopped the show to tell a security guard to leave a fan alone. And in another show, she accidentally swallowed a bug. In another, a stage malfunction led to her running off for a set change.

Swift’s sixth concert tour, the Eras Tour, began in March and ends with shows in London in mid-August 2024. The length of the concert is the longest of her career, clocking in at just over three hours and including 44 of her songs.

Swift performs onstage for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
