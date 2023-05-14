Taylor Swift made sure there was no “Bad Blood” on the Eras tour when she interrupted her Philadelphia performance of the “1989” track on Saturday night to urge security to quit tussling with a fan.

“She’s fine,” the “Lover” singer yelled out to security mid-song before further defending the fan. “She wasn’t doing anything.” The moment was captured on video by an attendee, but the “she” involved was not shown in the footage.

Clearly security guards did not get the memo to lay off the fan as Swift continued to interrupt the set by leaning down to get a better look at the situation and shout out “Hey! Stop!” before motioning to those below to knock it off. With one final “Stop!” between “Bad Blood” lyrics, security got the message and the show went on per normal with no further interruptions.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

It’s unclear what precisely prompted Swift to get involved in the conflict, though reports on Twitter speculate the security guards responded to the attendee getting too close to a barricade, or for taking photos of the performance, which are permitted on the Eras tour.

Following the clip’s circulation, which amassed 3.9 million views by Sunday morning, Swifties were touched by the “Anti-Hero’s” vehement defense of her fans, with many responding “mother” while others speculated that the guard has likely been terminated following the incident.

The Philadelphia concert, which took place at the Lincoln Financial Field, marks the second of her three performances in Philly, with Friday night’s “surprise songs” including “Gold Rush” and “Come Back… Be Here,” while Saturday evening’s surprised repertoire were “Forever & Always” and “This Love.” Beginning March 17 in Arizona, the Eras tour is currently underway with its final night being Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.