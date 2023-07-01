Taylor Swift Had a Stage Malfunction During Eras Tour and Impressed Fans With Her Quick Reaction (Video)

Taylor Swift experienced a stage malfunction during Friday’s Cincinnati show of her Eras tour. And instead of shaking it off, she ran it off.

In a video shared by a fan at the show, Swift stood on the stage waiting to do her usual dive into a trap door that would lead her backstage between songs. But the door didn’t open.

“I can’t believe I got this,” the fan wrote in the caption for the video posted to TikTok.

In the video, Swift is shown realizing that the door wasn’t going to open. At first, she started walking in the direction of another backstage exit being used by her backup dancers. But then, it must have occurred to her that the show’s timing may be thrown off for the show and she took off running.

“I love how she first goes for a strut and then realized she has to full-blown sprint,” one user wrote.

“The way she’s moving through the dancers,” another person commented on the video, which shows Swift not only catching up with the dancers who were far ahead of her originally, but overtaking them.

Another commenter wrote, “Welcome to the errors tour.”

This certainly isn’t the first snafu Swift has experienced during the shows. For example in Philadelphia, she stopped the show to tell a security guard to leave a fan alone. And in another show, she accidentally swallowed a bug.

Swift’s sixth concert tour, the Eras Tour, began in March of last year and the U.S. leg ends with shows in Los Angeles in mid-August. The length of the concert is the longest of her career, clocking in at just over three hours and including 44 of her songs.

Watch the video above.