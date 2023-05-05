At a concert in Nashville Friday night, Taylor Swift revealed that the next installment of her “Taylor’s Version” series of re-recorded classic albums will be “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” and that it will be available for sale starting July 7.

Following the announcement, Swift elaborated with a message posted to her Instagram. “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk ) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” she wrote.

Swift also revealed that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” will also feature 6 extra songs “I’ve sprung loose from the vault.”

After the show in Nashville, billboards went up advertising the album. Fans of course took pictures:

Swift is of course re-recording her old albums because her former manager, Scooter Braun, bought her back catalogue and then sold it for a reported $300 million. Prior to that, Swift said that he was actively preventing her from performing her own music. She had been trying for years to purchase the rights to her early albums, as her original record deal, signed when she was 14, gave the rights to the master recordings to the label.

Now however, the version fans will be able to buy will belong to her.