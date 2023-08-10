Taylor Swift Reveals ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Release Date

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will be Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album release. And you’ll be able to buy it on October 27.

Swift revealed the news during the last concert of the United States leg of her “The Eras” tour, her sixth sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Fans started anticipating the album release after she played “I Know Places” at the second-to-last LA show. The significance of the date – 8/9 – also hinted to Swifties in more ways than one. First, there’s the ‘89 as in “1989” and secondly, Aug. 9 marked 8 years, 9 months and 13 days since the release of Swift’s original “1989” record.

During her set on Wednesday, Swift had only one surprise song left to unveil from “1989.” She played “New Romantics” right after announcing the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

After “New Romantics,” Swift’s second surprise song on the piano was “New Year’s Day,” and the Swifties are already theorizing that this Easter egg could mean she will release the re-recorded “reputation (Taylor’s Version) on January 1, 2024.

Swift’s website also secretly shifted to the sky blue background and seagulls during her performance of “Blank Space.” The cover of “1989” was a polaroid picture of Swift in a blue sweatshirt with seagulls on it. The new album cover, a photo of Swift beaming against a blue background, makes it look like she has the signature short hair she wore during that era of her career.

The 33-year-old musician also debuted new costumes for her “Speak Now,” “folklore” and “1989” sets — all the sky blue color that fans, and Swift herself, have come to associate with “1989.”

Swift followed the formula of how she announced “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” during the first Nashville, Tenn. show on May 5. She preceded the news by playing “Sparks Fly” as one of the two surprise songs that show. Before then, she hadn’t played very many, and only “Enchanted” was part of the regular show setlist.

Swift will return to the states in 2024 with shows in the fall of that year in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Miami.