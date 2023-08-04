Taylor Swift goes with “The Summer I Turned Pretty” like Belly belongs with one of the Fisher boys. Before the latest episode of the show, which includes a clip of Belly and Jeremiah set to “Delicate,” Taylor Swift only played during moments between Belly and Conrad.

Jenny Han herself has confirmed the special connection between her Prime Video TV show and the songstress’ work. The release date of Season 2 of the show and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) were announced so close together, with the cast wearing a lot of purple (the coded “Speak Now” color of the era). Then “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” debuted in the trailer for Season 2. “August” from “folklore” got a special treatment for the teaser trailer.

With Season 3’s renewal announcement Thursday, the possibilities of which songs will feature next are endless, especially as the strike extends and Swift continues to re-record her masters. Given the plot of “We’ll Always Have Summer,” there are quite a few songs that could fit well if the show follows the books.

Season 1 featured five Swift songs from the “Lover,” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version” and “1989” albums. Albums covered by Season 2 so far include “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” ”folklore,” “Midnights” and “reputation.”

Here are all the Taylor Swift songs in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 so far:

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” from “1989”

“Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)” from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

“Hey Stephen” by Taylor Swift (Steven’s ringtone) from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

“Invisible String” from “folklore”

“Sweet Nothing” from “Midnights”

“Delicate” from “reputation”

“Snow on the Beach” from “Midnights”

And here are the Taylor song titles in“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 1: