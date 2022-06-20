The Amazon Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has made a splash with its loaded soundtrack. The trailer for the TV series adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel hinted at some Taylor Swift songs, specifically “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” which had not yet been released, and they did not stop there. Three tracks from Swift’s “Lover” album play at crucial moments in the show, as does her re-record “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version).” The placement of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” keeps viewers guessing.

Other big names that cement the soundtrack as a product of its time include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Jack Harlowe, HAIM, Dua Lipa and more. Phoebe Bridger’s sad girl vibe comes in real handy in the last episode in a scene that will send you reaching for tissues. Classic slightly older pop songs include Phoenix’s “Lisztomania,” Vampire Weekend’s “This Life,” Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” Bleachers’ “Rollercoaster” and Frank Ocean’s “Super Rich Kids.

Of course, so many other songs accompany these singles. Here are all the songs in “The Summer I Turned Pretty”:

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“Can’t Do Better” by Kim Petras

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

“Rollercoaster” by The Bleachers

“As the World Caves In (Singing in the Shower)” Sung by Sean Kaufman

“Pretty Pictures” by Inigo De Souza

“Up” by CardiB

“Make You Feel Alright” by Jay

“Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo

“1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Dover Beach” by Baby Queen

“Ice Cream” by BlackPink & Selena Gomez

“Summer in July” by Yukon Blonde

“Girl from Rio (Instrumental)” by Teresa James

“Pretty Great” by Fickle Friends

“Larrabee Estate” by Frederick Hollander

“Shadows Are Falling” by Gary McFarland

“La Vie En Rose” by Edith Piaf

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

“You Let Me Down” by Alessia Cara

“Can I Call You Tonight” by Dayglow

“Best Friends” by Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“Too Simple (Clean)” by Relaye

“Summer Nights” Sung by Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman (From “Grease”)

“Happier Than Ever (Remix)” by Billie Eilish

“Have Mercy” by Chloe

“Your Type” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Beach Baby” by Bon Iver

“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” by Caroline Polachek

“Swimming Pools” by Francis On My mind

“Something Like Summer” by Caveboy

“This Life” by Vampire Weekend

“Found My Friends” by Haley Kiyoko

“Where’d All the Time Go” by Dr. Dog

“False God” by Taylor Swift

“It Will Stand” by The Showmen

“So Pretty (Clean)” by Reyanna Maria

“Better Days” by Neiked, Mea Muller and Polo G

“Malibu” by Kim Petras

“Places We Won’t Walk” by Bruno Major

“Nail Tech” by Jack Harlowe

“Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Good” by Tai Verdes

“Best Days of Our Lives” by The Premiums

“Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast

“Lost Cause” by Beck

“Down Below” by The Muggs

“Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls

“Closer” by Samuel Jack

“Moments” by Ellur

“Rock Is the Answer” by 80’s Hair Rock

“Are We Still Friends” by Tyler, the Creator

“Losing You” by Solange

“Now I’m In It” by HAIM

“Bad Girls” by M.I.A.

“Lisztomania” by Phoenix

“I’m In Love (Instrumental)” by Mini Mansions

“Is It True” by Tame Impala

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa

“Wusyaname” by Tyler, the Creator

“Super Rich Kids” by Frank Ocean

“Fire For You” by Cannons

“Sedate Me” by Virgin Suicide

“Swag” by Peyton

“Together (Dumbing Down) (Maker Remix)” by Maker & Qwel

“Outta Pocket” by 24kGoldn

“When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish

“This Is What Falling in Love Feels Like” by JVKE

“Go Higher” by Shana Falana

“Isn’t It Romantic” by The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra

“Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

“I Like That” by Bazzi

"The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift

“Funeral” by Phoebe Bridgers

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

And here is a Spotify playlist containing most of these songs: