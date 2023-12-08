Taylor Swift Sets Billion-Dollar Record With the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has become the first set of concerts to gross over a billion dollars — $1,039,263,762 to be exact.

Concert-tracking website Pollstar estimated the data based on box office reports and research into market ticket prices, record capacities at the stadium venues and other tour numbers.

Swift not only broke Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” gross record, but she also set the money mark in a shorter amount of time — eight months, during which she played 60 shows starting March 17 with the tour’s debut in Glendale, Arizona, and ending on Nov. 11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Elton John’s farewell tour hauled in $939 million after 328 (more than five times the amount Swift played) shows in five years. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour began Sept. 8, 2018, and ended July 8, 2023. Another distinction to mark lies in John’s performance at arenas versus Swift’s performance at stadiums with an average capacity of 72,000.

According to Pollstar, she sold a mind-boggling 4.3 million tickets at an average ticket price of $238.95, putting her average show gross at a massive $17,321,063 for this leg of the tour. Her average ticket price wasn’t the highest priced. In fact, of the top 20 tours on the 2023 Worldwide Tours chart alone, she was only the fifth highest.

The Eras Tour set individual stadium records as well, including the six shows Swift played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the highest three-day attendance totals (217,635) ever at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as well as Dallas’ AT&T Stadium (210,607) and single-day attendance records of 71,000 people at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, 73,117 at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium and 72,171 in attendance at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Swift still has many shows left to play when she picks up the international leg of the Eras Tour in Tokyo in February 2024. She has also set dates to play in certain cities in the United States she missed on the first round at the end of 2024 — including Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.