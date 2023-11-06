Where Should Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Stream? | Charts

Swift’s box office juggernaut has a grip on female and Gen-Z audiences. There’s a natural streaming fit for that demographic

Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" at The Grove in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

This has been Taylor Swift’s year. Everything, and everyone, she touches seems to turn to gold.

Swift’s net worth crossed the $1 billion mark on the back of this year’s success, and her “Eras Tour” could be more accurately called the “Records Tour” because of all the records she broke. It is currently the second-highest-grossing tour of all time and looks set to surpass Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour next year. The concert film currently in theaters, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” set the record for the biggest opening weekend for a concert film, raking in $96 million in its first four days. What’s more, “The Eras Tour” still doesn’t have a streaming deal and is poised to be a major get for whichever service Swift decides to make the film’s home.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

